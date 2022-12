Ivey ended with 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 114-103 loss to Memphis.

Ivey shot a poor 28.5 percent from the field Friday but was able to find positive contributions outside of the scoring column tying the team-high in assists. He has struggled since his return to the starting lineup, averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds on 30.9 percent shooting across his last four games.