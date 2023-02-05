Ivey supplied 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 loss to the Suns.
After a couple games of excellent shooting, Ivey came back down to earth, returning to his typical inefficient scoring, which included some poor free-throw shooting. He did extend his double-digit scoring streak to 15 games, and his three steals were a welcome return after he failed to record any in his last two outings. On the season, the rookie guard is averaging 15.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
