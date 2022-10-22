Ivey notched 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 130-106 loss to New York.

After a strong NBA debut Wednesday against the Magic, Ivey flashed his upside as a distributor in a losing effort against the Knicks. The fifth overall pick in this year's draft has had no difficulty adjusting to the NBA so far, but he'll have his work cut out for him keeping pace with the first overall pick, Orlando's Paolo Banchero, in the Rookie of the Year race.