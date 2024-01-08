Ivey closed Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Nuggets with 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes.

Ivey had a decent showing in this loss, though the lack of efficiency from the field was a problem, as he missed his six attempts from beyond the arc. Ivey is averaging 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game since he returned to the starting lineup on Dec. 18, and he might be in line for an uptick in usage in case Cade Cunningham (knee) is forced to miss Tuesday's game against the Kings.