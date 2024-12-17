site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Late scratch Monday vs. Heat
Ivey (knee) is a late scratch from Detroit's lineup against Miami on Monday.
Ivey was scratched from Monday's game due to left knee pain. Malik Beasley has replaced Ivey in the starting lineup. Ivey's next chance to play will be Thursday against the Jazz.
