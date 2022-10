Ivey scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to the Knicks.

The fifth overall pick in this year's draft, Ivey made an immediate impact in his preseason debut for the Pistons, leading the team in scoring and showing impressive scoring efficiency. The 20-year-old is expected to start at shooting guard alongside Cade Cummingham is what should be one of the most exciting young backcourts in the NBA.