Ivey racked up 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 108-106 loss to the Magic.

Ivey had a terrific night shooting the ball, knocking down four of five field goal attempts for 13 points in the first half before going 5-of-8 over the final two quarters to finish with a game-high 25 points. The point guard also connected on a game and season-high five three-pointers in the contest off just seven attempts and he's now shooting 47.4 percent from beyond the arc in February. It was Ivey's ninth time this season breaking the 20-point mark and he's now scored at least 17 in four straight.