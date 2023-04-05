Ivey totaled 30 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 loss to the Heat.

Ivey led all players in Tuesday's game in scoring while posting team-high marks in shots and threes made while ending three assists short of a double-double. Ivey has surpassed the 30-point mark three times this year and has tallied at least five assists in 12 straight contests.