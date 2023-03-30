Ivey fouled out of Wednesday's 107-106 loss to Oklahoma City after recording 24 points (8-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and nine assists in 31 minutes.

Ivey kept the Pistons in the game early with 13 first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, adding five assists and two rebounds. After a quiet third quarter, the point guard recorded another eight points and three dimes in the final period before fouling out with 1:48 left in the game. He finished with a team-high 24 points, his third straight game with at least 20 points, while also recording game highs in assists (nine) and three-pointers made (five). Ivey will look to snap the Pistons' 15-game losing streak when they travel to Houston to battle the Rockets on Friday.