Ivey notched 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Knicks.
Ivey notched a team-high-tying scoring mark while finishing second in rebounds and assists, posting his highest point total since scoring 22 points Dec. 30 against Chicago. Ivey has tallied at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in three of his last five games.
