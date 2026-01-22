Ivey notched seven points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win over the Pelicans.

Ivey scored single digits for the fifth time in the past six games, continuing his underwhelming campaign. After his start to the season was delayed by a month due to injury, the hope was that Ivey would be able to carve out a starter-level role. However, it looks as though he could be limited to bench minutes, averaging just 19.2 minutes per game in 14 appearances over the past month.