Ivey will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

The Pistons will continue to tweak their lineups as they seek their first win since Oct. 28. Ivey has struggled in his last two outings, averaging 6.0 points, 2.0 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 16.0 minutes per contest.