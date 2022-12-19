Ivey notched 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Nets.
Ivey finished second on the team in scoring, posting his highest scoring total since posting 24 points Nov. 20 against Sacramento. Ivey has scored 15 or more points in 17 games this year.
