Ivey chipped in 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Magic.
Ivey connected on a pair of threes while adding a trio of rebounds and assists, ending with a team-high-tying scoring mark and two points shy of the 20-point mark. Ivey has finished with 18 or more points in 17 games this season, including in three of his last four outings.
