Ivey accumulated eight points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and three rebounds across 20 minutes during Saturday's 98-92 loss to the Clippers.

Ivey moved into the starting lineup after Cade Cunningham was ruled out with a wrist injury. While this was a great opportunity for Ivey, he came up well short of what managers were hoping for. Given what we have seen from him thus far, and the fact that he is typically limited to minutes in the teens, Ivey can be ignored in standard leagues at this point.