Ivey ended Wednesday's 117-114 loss to Boston with seven points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes.

Ivey continues to be brought along slowly, having now played no more than 15 minutes in all three games since returning from injury. Although his playing time is likely to increase, it is unclear whether he will push back into the starting lineup. He is probably worth holding for at least another couple of games, just in case things turn around sooner rather than later.