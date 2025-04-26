The Pistons announced Saturday that Ivey (lower leg) has progressed in his recovery to basketball shooting and skill drills, and his status will be updated in another two weeks.

Ivey continues to progress in his recovery from a broken left fibula that has kept him sidelined since Jan. 1. However, the Pistons will likely have to advance past the Knicks in the playoffs to give Ivey a chance at suiting up before the end of the 2024-25 campaign.