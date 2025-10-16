The Pistons announced Thursday that Ivey underwent an arthroscopic procedure to relieve right knee discomfort and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The procedure and discomfort are unrelated to the fibula injury Ivey suffered last season, per the Pistons' press release, but this is still a massive hit to Detroit's backcourt, which also lost Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway this offseason. In Ivey's absence, Caris LeVert (undisclosed), Duncan Robinson, Ronald Holland, Marcus Sasser and Chaz Lanier are all candidates for increased roles to start the season.