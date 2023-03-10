Ivey was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Friday and will not play Saturday against the Pacers.

The absences keep coming for the Pistons, who are running out a skeleton crew with just under a month left of the regular season. Ivey has been quite healthy this season, missing just one game after Dec. 1 and averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.5 boards since then. In his absence, bigger roles could be handed to Cory Joseph, R.J. Hampton and Rodney McGruder.