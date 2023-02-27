Ivey is listed as out for Monday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons.

The Pistons haven't indicated whether Ivey has a timeline to rejoin the team, so he'll sit out Monday and can be viewed as day-to-day leading up to Detroit's second game of the week Wednesday versus the Bulls. While the rookie is out of the lineup Monday, Alec Burks and Hamidou Diallo could be the primary candidates to step into a starting role in the backcourt alongside point guard Killian Hayes. R.J. Hampton, who played five minutes in his Detroit debut in Saturday's loss to the Raptors, could also take on an expanded role off the bench.