Ivey (knee) will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
Ivey was a late addition to the Pistons' injury report and they will ultimately err on the side of caution. In his absence, Marcus Sasser will replace him in the starting lineup at shooting guard. Ivey's next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Wizards.
