The Pistons picked up the 2024-25 team option on Ivey's rookie contract Monday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Ivey excelled as a rookie, posting 16.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game. He may handle less usage with Cade Cunningham back in action after a lost 2021-22 campaign, but the Pistons are hoping Cunningham and Ivey will be their starting backcourt for years to come.