Ivey (illness) participated in pregame shootaround and will likely be a game-time decision, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Ivey missed the last contest with a non-Covid illness and his status will depend on how he feels leading up to tipoff. His participation in shootaround is an encouraging sign for a Friday night appearance against the Hawks, but we will not know his status until closer to lock. Cory Joseph entered the starting lineup in Ivey's place and would likely retain that spot for Friday's tilt.