Ivey closed with 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 130-124 loss to the Hawks.

Ivey had several chances to roll with the starters between mid-November and early December, but he has been playing well off the bench in recent games. That role shouldn't change going forward, but the nature of being a bench player could also limit his upside considerably. That hasn't been the case in recent weeks, however, as Ivey has scored in double digits in four of his last five contests.