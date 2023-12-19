Ivey closed with 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 130-124 loss to the Hawks.

Ivey continues to get chances with the starting lineup, this time because Killian Hayes (illness) was sidelined. Ivey's sporadic role will likely continue, but the nature of being a regular bench player could limit his upside considerably. That hasn't been the case in recent weeks, however, as Ivey has scored in double digits in four of his last five contests.