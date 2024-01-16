Ivey supplied 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 129-117 victory over the Wizards.

The second-year guard is settling into a bigger role in the Pistons' offense. Ivey has scored in double digits in 10 straight games, averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 boards, 4.7 assists and 1.8 threes thanks more to increased usage than better efficiency -- he's attempted at least 17 shots in all four games Cade Cunningham (knee) has missed so far. Once Cunningham returns, Ivey could be hard-pressed to keep up that scoring pace.