Ivey chipped in 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's victory over the Magic.

Ivey missed only one shot in the first half before adding another 10 second-half points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three-point range. The Pistons point guard also tied Killian Hayes for the team lead with three steals, with two of them coming in the first half. The 2022 fifth overall pick quickly showed that he's ready for the big stage and will look to keep the momentum rolling into Friday's road matchup against the Knicks.