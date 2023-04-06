Ivey notched 23 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and 10 assists in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss to the Nets.

Ivey posted a team-high assist total while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points en route to a double-double performance Wednesday. Ivey has recorded a point-assist double-double on five occasions this year.