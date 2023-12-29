Ivey recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to the Celtics.

The Pistons lost their 28th consecutive game Thursday despite holding a sizable lead earlier in the matchup, but Ivey performed well with his first double-double of the season. Although Killian Hayes (illness) returned to action Thursday, he came off the bench while Ivey remained in the starting lineup. Ivey has had increased production in recent appearances with Hayes out or limited, topping 20 points in three of his last four outings. During that time, he's averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 32.8 minutes per game.