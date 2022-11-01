Ivey tallied 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist across 40 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 110-108 loss to the Bucks.

The hot shooting from three-point range that Ivey showcased over his first six NBA games fell off Monday, but the rookie guard was able to convert efficiently from the field and proved to be an effective complementary piece to Cade Cunningham (27 points) and Bojan Bogdanovic (23 points). Ivey has thus far proven his worth as a must-roster player in 12-team fantasy leagues, having converted at a 46.1 percent mark from the floor while averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes per game.