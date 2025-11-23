Ivey is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to reconditioning.

After undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-October and missing the first 15 games of the regular season, Ivey made his season debut in Saturday's win over the Bucks, posting 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 15 minutes off the bench. The 23-year-old guard is likely to suit up again Monday, though he's still expected to face heavy restrictions if he's cleared to play.