Ivey racked up 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Friday's 118-97 loss to the Raptors.

Ivey had one of his better all-around performances in recent memory, falling two assists short of a double-double while shooting efficiently from both the field and the charity stripe. While the Pistons are clearly going all-in on their quest for the number one pick, Ivey appears as though he will maintain a substantial role ROS, barring injury. He is someone who should be rostered in most formats, although his limited overall upside does mean he is better suited to anyone seeking points and assists.