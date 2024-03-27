Ivey is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to left knee soreness.

Ivey wasn't on the Pistons' initial injury report, but he's dealing with a knee issue in the hours leading up to tipoff. Quentin Grimes (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup, so Marcus Sasser (illness), Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn and Troy Brown are candidates to see increased playing time if Ivey is sidelined.