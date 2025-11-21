site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Recalled to NBA
RotoWire Staff
The Pistons recalled Ivey from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Thursday.
Ivey spent a couple days in the G League in order to get some practice reps in and improve his conditioning. Depending on how his knee responds, a return in the near future could be on the table.
