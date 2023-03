Ivey (health and safety protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers.

Ivey will miss a second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols. Monday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so it's possible the rookie guard remains sidelined Tuesday as well. Alec Burks (foot) is also out Monday, so R.J. Hampton, Rodney McGruder and Cory Joseph are all candidates for increased roles versus Indiana.