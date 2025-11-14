Ivey (knee) was spotted taking part in the Pistons' morning shootaround Friday, Natalie Kerwin of FanDuel Sports Network Detroit reports.

According to Kerwin, Friday marked the first time that Ivey has taken part in on-court work in front of the media since he underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee Oct. 16. Though Ivey's presence on the court is a positive sign, he'll need to eventually advance to participating in full-contact scrimmaging before his season debut can be viewed as imminent.