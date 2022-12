Ivey closed Thursday's 131-125 overtime win over Dallas with 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Ivey returned to the Pistons lineup for the first time since Nov. 23, leading the bench in scoring, shots made and assists. Ivey has recorded 15 or more points on 15 occasions this season.