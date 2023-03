Ivey posted 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 loss to Cleveland.

Ivey struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end, something that has plagued him throughout his rookie season. Despite averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 assists per game, Ivey currently sits well outside the top 250 in nine-category leagues. While he can be rostered in 12-team formats, his deficiencies make him a risky long-term asset.