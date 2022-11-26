Ivey (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Suns.

Ivey will not take the floor Friday due to right knee soreness, marking just his second absence of the season. With Cade Cunningham (leg) also out, Killian Hayes (calf) and Alec Burks will be tasked with most of the backcourt work. Ivey will have another chance to play Sunday against the Cavaliers.