Ivey logged 14 points (4-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Ivey returned after missing the previous three games, logging a team-high 35 minutes. While the production was serviceable, at best, the fact he played so many minutes bodes well for his immediate future. The Pistons are continuing to mess with their rotation on a nightly basis, in an apparent attempt to play even worse than they have been. However, there is a chance Ivey can avoid the shenanigans, making him a must-roster player across most formats.