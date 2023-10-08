Ivey finished Sunday's preseason loss to the Suns with 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 23 minutes.

It was a strong debut for Ivey, who didn't need a full workload to post a well-rounded fantasy line. Perhaps the biggest news item, however, is that Ivey came off the bench while Detroit started Cade Cunningham, Alec Burks and rookie Ausar Thompson alongside Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. It's unclear if the Pistons would consider starting Burks over Ivey during the regular season, but at the very least it's worth monitoring whether Ivey is in the lineup against OKC on Thursday.