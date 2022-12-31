Ivey contributed 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), one rebound and six assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 132-118 loss to the Bulls.

Ivey has hit the 15-point mark in all but one of his last seven appearances, and he continues to display uncanned maturity and poise for a rookie, as he hasn't struggled to play as a starter in all but one of his appearances. The efficiency numbers aren't there yet and there are some inconsistencies on a game-to-game basis, but overall, he's been excellent as an offensive threat and is averaging 15.5 points per game on the season. He's a strong fantasy play in most formats and an absolute gem in dynasty leagues.