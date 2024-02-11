Ivey closed Saturday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers with 23 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes.

Ivey might have needed 21 shots to score 23 points, but his stat line was decent, as he took on a scoring role alongside Cade Cunningham in the backcourt. Idey has been on a tear of late and is going through the most productive stretch of his career, as he's averaging 26.4 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field over his last five outings.