Ivey finished Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Celtics with 26 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes.

Ivey is quickly ascending to become one of the Pistons' most important players, and it showed here as he delivered a new career-high in scoring while also looking extremely efficient. Ivey has adjusted quite well to the NBA level and has scored in double digits in all but one game this season, but his recent performances have taken his play to a whole new level. He's averaging 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game across his last five contests.