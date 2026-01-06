Ivey notched 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 121-90 victory over New York.

Ivey put up his most points of the season in Monday's win over the Knicks. The 23-year-old guard has only played 20 or more minutes in four games this season since returning on Nov. 22. For the season, he's averaging 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 threes in 16.5 minutes per game.