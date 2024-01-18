Ivey ended with 32 points (13-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Ivey led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-high mark from three and handing out a half-dozen assists to lead Detroit offensively. Ivey set a new season high in scoring, surpassing the 30-point mark for the first time in 2023-24. He has connected on four or more threes in two games while recording six or more dimes on eight occasions.