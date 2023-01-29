Ivey produced 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 loss to the Rockets.

Ivey contributed across the board in this one, as he finished in double figures for his 12th straight contest while crashing the glass and finding his teammates for buckets. He also made his mark on the defensive end, where he's registered at least a block and a steal in his last two appearances.