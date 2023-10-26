Ivey closed with four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 loss to the Heat.

During the preseason, it became clear that the Pistons would use Ivey off the bench, but his relatively small workload on Opening Night comes as a surprise. Detroit seemed to prioritize Killian Hayes (31 minutes), who started alongside Cade Cunningham, as well as Alec Burks (25) ahead of Ivey in the rotation. Meanwhile, rookie Marcus Sasser saw 10 minutes of action, while veteran Joe Harris played 12 minutes. Keep a close eye on Ivey's workload when the Pistons are back in action Friday at Charlotte.