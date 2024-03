Ivey ended with 21 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 119-94 loss to Boston.

Ivey was the only Piston to exceed 12 points Monday, and he did so effectively despite continuing to struggle from beyond the arc. Overall, Ivey's dribble jumper has been a respectable component of his offense this season, yielding a 35.9 percent clip that ranks in the 48th percentile among all players.