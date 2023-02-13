Ivey finished Sunday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors with 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes.

Despite playing 17 fewer minutes than he did two days earlier in a double-overtime win over the Spurs, Ivey came through with a better all-around fantasy performance due to largely to the fact that he went from 3-for-15 shooting from the field to 6-for-11. Ivey's 41.8/72.8/33.5 percent shooting splits for the season suggest that he can't be counted on to produce his offense as efficiently as he did Sunday, but it's at least encouraging to see that the rookie has been able to continue producing assists since moving to an off-ball role following Killian Hayes' re-entry into the starting group. In the three games since Hayes moved back to the top unit, Ivey is averaging 5.3 assists.